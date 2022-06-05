CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

NYSE:MKC opened at $89.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.25 and a 200-day moving average of $96.19. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.45. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.