CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,352 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $17,166,000. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,692 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. CV Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BNP Paribas dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $901.82.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 417,001 shares of company stock worth $370,163,441 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $703.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $728.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.46, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $577.20 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $887.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $939.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.