CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,308,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,553,000.

Shares of IWO opened at $223.01 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.13 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.23 and a 200-day moving average of $255.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

