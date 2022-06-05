CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,578 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.35.

