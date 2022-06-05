CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 39,771 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,771 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,716,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $46.31.

