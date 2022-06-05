CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,128 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 63,266,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,112 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,873,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,432 shares during the period.

IEFA stock opened at $65.59 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.94.

