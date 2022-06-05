CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after buying an additional 881,453 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,765,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $50.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.94. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.