CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor stock opened at $128.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.36.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.