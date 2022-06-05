CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 19,556 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,556 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $17,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,052,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 188,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 15,744 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $87.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.11 and a 200-day moving average of $98.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

