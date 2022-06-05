CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 472 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Linde by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,398,000 after acquiring an additional 289,664 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 34.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 645.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 164,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,263,000 after acquiring an additional 142,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.33.

LIN stock opened at $331.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.74 and a 200-day moving average of $316.75. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

