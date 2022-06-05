Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $600.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHTR. Benchmark cut their price target on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $683.86.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $491.07 on Thursday. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $410.33 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $574.47.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 135,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,908,000 after acquiring an additional 30,639 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $1,593,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 287.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 5.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 36.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 357,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,786,000 after buying an additional 95,073 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

