Chartist Inc. CA Makes New Investment in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period.

OUNZ stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11.

