Chartist Inc. CA Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chartist Inc. CA increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 0.2% of Chartist Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in PayPal by 12.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 74.2% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,641,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $472,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $86.53 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.83 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.60.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

