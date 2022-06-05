Chiliz Trading Up 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges. Chiliz has a total market cap of $758.37 million and approximately $55.33 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chiliz Profile

CHZ is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,378,771 coins. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

