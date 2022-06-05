Chilton Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications makes up approximately 2.5% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SBA Communications worth $49,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $329.56 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $286.41 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.22 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.10 and its 200-day moving average is $339.59.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,146 shares of company stock worth $12,383,193. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

