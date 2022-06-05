Chilton Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,257 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $18,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Ventas by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.03, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 461.55%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,481,975. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VTR. Capital One Financial began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ventas from $61.50 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.14.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

