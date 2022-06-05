Chilton Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the quarter. Welltower makes up 1.3% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Welltower worth $24,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 697.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Welltower by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Welltower by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

NYSE:WELL opened at $88.00 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.60 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

