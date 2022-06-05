Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $11.08 Million Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of American Campus Communities worth $11,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $65.15 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.72.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,998 shares of company stock worth $5,191,570. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

