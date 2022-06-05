Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $19.34 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. KGI Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.38.

Walt Disney stock opened at $108.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $99.47 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.34. The firm has a market cap of $197.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

