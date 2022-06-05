Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $23.18 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,750 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises 1.2% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $23,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.30.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $182.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.10. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $164.75 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

