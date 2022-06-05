Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $5.10 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,746 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $28.10 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPD. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.