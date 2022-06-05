Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 15,543 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,543 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Getty Realty worth $15,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $1,787,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 21,436 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

GTY opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.78 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 40.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.48%.

GTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

About Getty Realty (Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.