Chimpion Price Hits $1.49 (BNANA)

Chimpion (BNANA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Chimpion has a market cap of $47.12 million and approximately $142,062.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00004997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars.

