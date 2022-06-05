Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Reaches $29.32 on Exchanges

Chrono.tech (TIME) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for approximately $29.32 or 0.00097655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $20.82 million and $216,190.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,022.10 or 0.99988390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002011 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001666 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

TIME is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

