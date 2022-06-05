CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $132.67 Million Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,372,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,490 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $132,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

SJR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE SJR opened at $28.38 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.0767 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

