CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,750 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $50,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 146.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth approximately $586,785,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $459,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $26,965,080. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $184.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.53, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.89 and its 200 day moving average is $214.86. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.80.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

