CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 5,616 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of FirstService worth $101,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,065,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $124.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.65. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $115.33 and a 52 week high of $202.78.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.17.

About FirstService (Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.