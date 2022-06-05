Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.06.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ CDTX remained flat at $$0.43 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 256,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,240. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 430.97% and a negative net margin of 81.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,776,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,334,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,713 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.