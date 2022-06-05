Cigna Co. (CI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th.

Cigna has raised its dividend payment by an average of 364.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Cigna has a payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cigna to earn $25.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

NYSE:CI opened at $253.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $273.58. The stock has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.59.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total transaction of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.84.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

