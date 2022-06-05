Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $248.36 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.02. The firm has a market cap of $183.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.