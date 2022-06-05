Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 61,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 30.0% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 483,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $98,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,059 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $195.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.63. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $179.22 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.84.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

