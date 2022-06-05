Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,088 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 510,079 shares of company stock worth $77,812,405. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $147.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.05. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

