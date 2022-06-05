Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 3,658 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $844,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in American Tower by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in American Tower by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 356,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,904,000 after purchasing an additional 46,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.92.

AMT opened at $266.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.72 and its 200 day moving average is $252.68. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.