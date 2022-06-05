Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cinctive Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,461 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 181.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 186,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,159,000 after buying an additional 120,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.83.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $190.57 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $159.54 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

