Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases 13,431 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 121.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,188,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 121,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,857,000 after purchasing an additional 28,579 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,909,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,388,000.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $44.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.91. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $253.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.21.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

