Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 198,582 Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 198,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.33% of Membership Collective Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $879,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,010 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCG. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Membership Collective Group from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Membership Collective Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Membership Collective Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCG opened at $8.99 on Friday. Membership Collective Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Membership Collective Group had a negative return on equity of 1,577.30% and a negative net margin of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of $192.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Membership Collective Group Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

