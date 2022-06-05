Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 10,936 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,936 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

Shares of MA stock opened at $357.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $351.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $348.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.