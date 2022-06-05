Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 13,525 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,525 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at 23.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of 17.42 and a 52-week high of 35.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of 28.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,342.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.31 by 0.42. The business had revenue of 1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 30,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.25, for a total transaction of 593,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 895,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 7,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.09, for a total value of 142,774.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,470 shares in the company, valued at 1,058,922.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,510 shares of company stock worth $10,138,695 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Endeavor Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 34.00.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

