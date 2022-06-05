Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 165 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,372 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX opened at $198.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.08. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.08.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

