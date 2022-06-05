Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 88,440 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Cinctive Capital Management LP cut its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,440 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $21,813,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $21,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $107,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,330 shares of company stock valued at $227,599 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $9.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.31). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 649.29% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

