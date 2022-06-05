Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes $2.78 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 127,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of EQT by 1,602.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on EQT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $47.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. EQT Co. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.05%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

