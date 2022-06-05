Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 38,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of WH stock opened at $80.39 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.91.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.