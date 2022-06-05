Citigroup Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $425.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $362.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $439.41.

MongoDB stock opened at $273.13 on Thursday. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $213.39 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $337.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.30, for a total transaction of $429,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,809 shares of company stock worth $32,992,875. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 120,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2,441.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,561,000 after purchasing an additional 36,933 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $7,910,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,626,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

