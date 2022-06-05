Clark Estates Inc. NY Has $33.43 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clark Estates Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 4.9% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $33,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,060,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,408,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.37.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $190.78 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $516.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.09 and its 200-day moving average is $253.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,442 shares of company stock worth $9,345,941. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

