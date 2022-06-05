Clark Estates Inc. NY Purchases 41,500 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 1.8% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $141.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.77.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

