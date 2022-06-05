Clark Estates Inc. NY Sells 26,200 Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Clark Estates Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,953,000 after buying an additional 65,339 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 12,163 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,867,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

VEC opened at $34.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Vectrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $409.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.23). Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $419.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.38 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares in the company, valued at $355,214.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Waechter bought 2,000 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.84 per share, for a total transaction of $69,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,892.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,450 shares of company stock worth $186,374. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

