Claro Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,175 Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Embraer by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 75,143 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 43,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,219,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,726 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 18,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ERJ. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.12.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.33%. Analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

