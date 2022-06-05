Claro Advisors LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,957,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,435,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 590.9% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCYC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $15.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.24. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 12.14, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 568.71% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bicycle Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

