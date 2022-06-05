Claro Advisors LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $218.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.83. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $191.07 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.39.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

