Claro Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD stock opened at $252.27 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.25.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.27.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.